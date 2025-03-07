Girls on Hills: ‘Solo female travel and adventure tourism is growing in Scotland’

For International Women’s Day, Girls on Hills talk to us about how solo female travel and adventure tourism is growing in Scotland, reflecting female empowerment trends.

As 2025 gets underway, the adventure travel landscape in Scotland is undergoing significant transformation, and it’s one that mirrors global trends and has women at the helm.

Solo travel is becoming increasingly mainstream worldwide but the focus is squarely on women. Empowered by safety-focused travel options and supportive communities, increasing numbers of female travellers are exploring destinations independently, including Scotland. Surveys reveal that a whopping 84% of female travellers globally are journeying alone.

‘Scotland offers a lot to women travelling on their own – there is a welcoming hostel culture that has affordable accommodation in beautiful places,’ says Kathi Kamleitner, Scotland travel blogger and founder of Watch me See.

‘It’s easy to get around by public transport and it’s pretty safe too. There’s not a lot to worry about – apart from the midges and a bit of rain.’

Hostelling is a low-cost accommodation option that is clearly well-suited to solo travellers, offering individuals safety and flexibility.

It’s therefore not surprising, that across the hostelling sector world-wide, solo female travellers outnumber solo male travellers, with suppliers catering to the increased demand by adding more female-only dorms.

Hostelling Scotland youth hostels have also seen a rise in demand for female beds, reporting higher year-on-year growth from women in 2023-2024, and with over 60% of their web-traffic coming from women.

‘It’s fantastic to see a new generation of female adventurers enjoying Scotland’s wonderful landscapes and embracing the hostelling experience,’ says Graham Sheach, Hostelling Scotland.

But solo travel isn’t the only global trend that women are spearheading; there’s also the growth in Adventure Tourism.

At the heart of this movement is a desire to escape over-tourism and seek-out more authentic experiences, with a preference for transformative adventures and off-the-beaten-path locations.

The Travel Trends for Scotland report (2024-2027) identifies the same major drivers for Scotland; personalised experiences, authentic connections and exploration of so-called ‘hidden gems’ in the Scottish landscape.

The Forbes Travel Trends Report 2025, which documents ‘the rise of the female adventurer’, reports on the gender-specific impact of improved digital connectivity, relatable inspiration and an increase in safe spaces.

Girls on Hills, an award-winning adventure tourism company that delivers women-only events in the Scottish Highlands has experienced these trends first-hand.

‘Since we set up the company in 2018, bookings have increased more than ten-fold (with over 1000 attendees last year),’ says Keri Wallace, Co-Founder.

‘Website traffic has increased 32% in the last year alone. In 2024, 94% of the women who attended our courses booked solo.

‘This means that the social element is really important to us.

‘We strive for a solo-friendly environment that is supportive and empowering; a safe-space where women can enjoy meeting new, likeminded people in the great outdoors.’

Data from the Adventure Travel Trade Association reveals that the boom in Adventure Tourism isn’t confined to younger women.

A study of more than 1,000 women found that ‘adventure travel’ was the most sought after type of travel, in those aged over 50.

‘I definitely don’t feel any less adventurous as I get older,’ says 67-year-old Girls on Hills Co-Founder Nancy Kennedy.

‘And it’s not just me! The women we guide are really spread across the 30-60+ yrs demographic. There is a universal appetite for adventure and independence out there, and Scotland is the perfect playground’.

