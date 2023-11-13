Planning permission for new distillery in Cairngorms National Park

A new distillery has been given the go ahead in the Cairngorms National Park.

Speyside Distillers Company Ltd applied for planning permission for a new distillery near Laggan, having outgrown their current facility near Kingussie.

The development near the Spey Dam includes a marketing suite, distillery, power house, offices and maturation warehouses.

Currently Speyside Distillers have to transport their whisky to the central belt for maturation but would prefer to mature the product locally for improved sustainability.

Park Authority Planning Officer, Katherine Donnachie explained: ‘The proposed development is considered to perform well against national, as well as our own planning policies, it will provide local employment, using natural resources productively and helping to minimise onward travel to the central belt.

‘The application seeks to replace and expand an existing distillery, securing its sustainable future and local jobs, which is to be welcomed.

‘The design and landscaping of the site will help the new development to sit well in the landscape with no adverse impacts on local cultural and historic assets.

‘Overall, the proposed development is considered acceptable and recommended for approval.’

