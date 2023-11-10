Merry festivities! Relax into Scottish Field’s December issue

Scottish Field’s December magazine is out now and here’s what we have in store for you…

This month the Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod, shares his tips for the perfect festive feast.

The team travelled to the Isle of Lewis to meet Coinneach for a delicious but surprisingly low-fuss Christmas meal that will stay long in the memory.

So, as the tree is put up, Christmas draws near and you realise that you’re searching in vain for gastronomic inspiration, don’t fret because we’ve got it all covered.

And fear not if you’re struggling for inspiration for the perfect gift this Christmas because we have our fabulous gift guide filled with perfect presents.

Also this issue, the Scottish Field Whisky Challenge celebrates its 23rd anniversary and we reveal our Whisky of the Year. We have a whisky supplement packed with all the winners and more whisky news.

We also speak to Glasgow-born actress and Altered Images singer Clare Grogan who talks religion and her tale of two cities, and Belgian actor and filmmaker, Bouli Lanners, shares his obsession with Scotland and why it was so important to make his latest movie in his beloved Outer Hebrides.

In the spirit of Scottish film making, we explore some of the best movie locations Edinburgh has to offer. Check out the story here.

This month’s Producer‘s Corner see Rachel Hanretty from Mademoiselle Macaron take us into her Barbie world, as she tell us about making her sweet treats for the blockbuster film.

On top of all that, we take a trip to Cambo Gardens and peak behind the doors of Kirklee Mansion.

All of our latest competitions can be found here, and to be in with the chance of winning a bottle of X Muse vodka subscribe this month!

Don’t miss the December issue of Scottish Field magazine.