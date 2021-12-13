Pizza Geeks looking to give away food this month

Independent pizzeria Pizza Geeks in Edinburgh have officially launched their brand-new festive menu with a unique twist of ‘the gift that gives twice’.

With every Christmas meal sold in their restaurants throughout the month of December, they will donate a pizza for their Pizza for the People Campaign to not only get people into the festive spirit, but more importantly to encourage people to help others in need, especially at this time of the year.

The aim is to hopefully reach the 10,000 pizza donation mark this year, which is a huge milestone for Pizza Geeks which they are incredibly grateful for the support to be able to achieve this.

Pizza Geeks are renowned for their Pizza for the People initiative. They have so far given over 19, 000 pizzas to people in need. In 2018 they launched Pizza for the People, their one for one initiative that sees sales of their featured pizza matched and donated to homeless and disadvantaged people within their local community. This will be their third year of Pizza for the People giveaways around Christmas time, which is so important to them, this year more than ever before.

Pizza Geeks have locations at Haymarket, Leith and their most recent opening at Waverley Market’s rooftop within Cask Smugglers which is their largest offering to date.

Throughout their Christmas Pizza for the People initiative, they will work together with other local independent and like-minded businesses throughout Edinburgh including Mimi’s Bakehouse and Soul Food to give back to vulnerable people during the festive period to a range of local charities and organisations, with a week of giving from December 16-22.

Patrick Ward and Finlay Clarkson, co-founders of Pizza Geeks said: ‘We have been doing extra Pizza for the People giveaways around Christmas time for three years running now and it is really important to us.

‘For many people, this time of year can bring a lot of anxiety and loneliness, so we want to be able to help the vulnerable in hopes that it eases things for them and helps involve them in the Christmas spirit! It is an incredibly important part of the festive season to us, and we are really proud of the work that we have been able to do so far during the year!’

Ashley Harley of Mimi’s Bakehouse said: ‘Christmas is such a special time of year but for so many it is just any other day. For that reason, when Pizza Geeks approached us to help, we couldn’t say no as it is our job to bring joy through cake. We are forever proud of everything all the team at Pizza Geeks do and delighted help at Christmas time.’

For every nominated pizza sold, they will donate to someone in need. They work very closely with local charities and organisations to ensure their pizzas get to where they’re most needed.

Alternatively, you can directly buy a pizza for someone in need via their website, with a new option of a pay it forward scheme, which they have recently launched at Waverley Market. Donating pizzas is just the start of their long-term vision which is to give training and skills within the community to give people a real chance to get back on their feet.

Find out more at https://www.pizzageeks.co.uk/