Online bidding for the Distillers One of One Auction begins today, as Sotheby’s reveal 14 more ultra-rare Scotch Whiskies and experiences to be auctioned off.

Among the 36 companies participating in the auction this year, are twelve “Member” donor brands, each donating a unique, never to be repeated lot.

Appealing to the world’s leading collectors and whisky connoisseurs, each of these unique lots celebrate the heritage, craftsmanship, artistry and innovation of the world of Scotch Whisky.

Current estimates for the rare lots range from £5,000 to upwards of £160,000.

All proceeds from this auction will be donated to The Distillers’ Charity, which is transforming the life chances of young people in Scotland aged between 16 and 25.

Celia Tennant, chief executive of Inspiring Scotland, who manages the Youth Action Fund on behalf of The Distillers’ Charity, said: ‘The challenges that young people face are unprecedented.

__________________________

‘Of all issues revealed by young people, mental health is the most commonly reported with 42% of those who recently engaged with the fund reporting mental health

concerns.

‘One in 4 young people are living in poverty, with those living in the most disadvantaged communities among the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic when vital

development was disrupted, and many have disengaged from education.

‘The Youth Action Fund is well placed, and committed, to supporting the needs of this group of young people.’

Distillers One of One Auction takes place at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh on the 5 October.

The official auction catalogue including a full list of all lots is now live at Sothebys.com and can be viewed on sothebys.com/distillersoneofone.

