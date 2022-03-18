New owners for the Whitehouse Restaurant

The award-winning Whitehouse Restaurant in Lochaber is re-opening under new ownership.

The Whitehouse Restaurant in Lochaline has recently been sold to new owners Chris and Agi Stanley Fotos.

The couple are new to Lochaber but not to the Highlands as they have lived across the loch in Port Appin for several years before moving to the south of the country in pursuit of career development. Now they are glad to be back in friendly Lochaline and away from the hustle and bustle of the Central Belt.

Chris and Agi have worked in some of the most well-known restaurants across the country such as the The Airds Hotel and Restaurant in Port Appin and the Chez Roux brand.

Now they are ready to take charge of their own establishment where they intend to follow in the footsteps of previous owners Sarah Jones and Jane Stuart-Smith, putting slow food and low food miles at the forefront of the business. Their ethos is to make sustainable fine food accessible to everyone.

Sarah Jones said: ‘It was a hard decision to sell the Whitehouse after nearly 20 years but we have no regrets as we know it is in excellent hands and Agi and Chris will make it thrive once more. We are delighted the Whitehouse lights will be shining again soon together with great food and a warm welcome.’

Chris and Agi would like to thank both Sarah and Jane for their help and unwavering support and said:

‘We hope to be able to build on all their hard work by creating a fine dining restaurant that has the community at its heart and focuses on the sustainability of its output.’

Bookings are open from 29 March. The Whitehouse is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday.

Visit www.thewhitehouserestaurant.co.uk