Artist’s work will help Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal

To raise funds for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal, a daughter has donated her late artist mother’s work.

The proceeds raised will go to the charity whose nurses who played a role towards the end of her life.

Helen Burdon from West Lothian, has donated 65 pieces by her mum, Yvonne Hutchinson, who began a career as an artist in her 50s. Inspired by the character and culture of East Coast harbours, Yvonne began a mixed media series of paintings literally by accident.

Her colourful pieces came about when a broken wrist forced her to experiment with new ways of working. Turning restriction into opportunity, Yvonne found a greater sense of expression through learning to live with the limitations of her process and materials.

Her work – A Sense of Belonging – is being exhibited at Colinton Arts from 18 March, with proceeds being donated to Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal.

Helen said: ‘When my mum died I inherited all her pieces. There was just too many for me to have in my house – and only so many walls to hang them on – that I knew she would want others to benefit from the joy her paintings brought. That’s why I had to give her one last exhibition, with funds raised going to Marie Curie. I know that my mum would have wanted that.’

On 28 March 2019, Yvonne, 76, sadly died from a terminal illness, having spent three weeks at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, before going back to her home where she received care and support from Marie Curie Nurses.

Helen added: ‘The care and support my mum received at the hospice and at home was something I’ll always be grateful for. Mum wanted to die at home, in her own surroundings, and Marie Curie made her final wish possible.

‘It was a comfort to me, knowing the Nurses would be looking after her through the night, allowing me to get some sleep so I could look after her during the day. They were able to sit by her side and comfort her – they really care about the people they are looking after as if it was their own loved ones.

‘It is a remarkable service that they provide. They are very dignified when entering a family home and caring for patients. They take the time to listen and fully understand the needs of both patient and loved ones.’

Helen would accompany Yvonne when she was exhibiting her work.

She said: ‘My mum took up a career in painting later on in life, and she was incredibly proud that her pieces would be exhibited in galleries across Scotland. She just loved painting and knowing how her pieces would be hanging on the walls of people’s homes, for them to enjoy.’

Lindsey Alexander, owner of Colinton Arts, added: ‘We are proud to present A Sense of Belonging, an exhibition collating the life’s works of Yvonne Hutchinson, an exceptional Scottish artist. She was inspired by wild and open landscapes, and used layered mixed media to express her observations about the world we live.

‘Do please join us in person or on our website, to view this unique exhibition. Yvonne had a special connection with Marie Curie, and Colinton Arts will be donating all proceeds after costs to this fantastic charity.’

To view and buy Yvonne’s pieces, visit www.colinton-arts.co.uk or visit 52 Bridge Road, Edinburgh, EH13 0LQ.

Marie Curie’s annual flagship fundraising appeal, the Great Daffodil Appeal is taking place throughout March. The money raised helps to support the charity’s nurses, doctors, and hospice staff so they can continue working giving expert care to people at the end of life, and their families. For more information on how to fundraise or donate, visit: mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil