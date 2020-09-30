Mum’s curry mix aims to ‘spice up your life’

SPICE mixes developed by a mum in East Lothian are going on sale at more than 1,000 Aldi branches across the UK on Sunday – just in time for national curry week.

Melanie Auld fell in love with spices and curries while working and travelling in Indian in 1993.

A decade later, while living in Arrochar, she began to make her own spice blends.

She turned her hobby into a business, Spice Pots, in 2014, initially selling through farmers’ markets and local shops.

After moving to Gullane in East Lothian, Auld shifted her business up a gear, suppling more than 400 shops across Scotland, England and Ireland.

She began exporting to Germany in 2017 and also sells through Amazon’s marketplace.

After a trial in 92 Scottish stores, Aldi will now sell her spice pots UK-wide.

Auld said: “This is a huge milestone moment for me and for Spice Pots.

“When I started blending spices in my kitchen, it was just a shortcut for me to be able to cook tasty and healthy curries for my family, while I was so busy with my three young sons.

“I didn’t start with a grand plan, but it gradually grew from word of mouth among friends and me spending lots of days selling at farmers markets and getting listings with small stockists around the country.

“As it’s become more popular, I could see its potential, so my ambition has grown and I set my sights on selling in larger volumes and this listing with Aldi is a dream turned into a reality.”

