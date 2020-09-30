Balmoral brings ‘extended reality’ to meetings

THE Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh has created an “extended reality studio” to help businesses and organisations hold meetings.

The virtual events space will allow delegates in the room to connect to others in remote locations.

The facility includes a 16-foot by eight-foot stage with a screen as the backdrop, along with two television screens, stage lighting, a public address system, and two microphones.

A technician is also on-hand to help customers use the system.

Director of sales and marketing Stephen Walker said: “It’s an exciting development for us at The Balmoral.

“We’re really diving into the future of meetings and offering a completely hybrid set up to ensure that no matter what happens in 2020, we will remain connected.

“With room capacity currently a constant variable, The Balmoral can adhere to the ever developing government guidelines, whilst ensuring an engaging and innovative experience for all remote attendees and in-room delegates alike.”

Read more stories about how Scotland’s businesses and organisations are coping with coronavirus restrictions on Scottish Field’s news pages.