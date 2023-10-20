Mixing it up: Aberdeen cocktail week begins

Grant Dickie checks out the opening night of Aberdeen Cocktail week.

Are you a lover of cocktails? Needing an excuse to get out and have an enjoyable night amidst the dreich weather and darkening nights? If so, then Aberdeen Cocktail Week will be right up your street.

Both of those above questions apply to myself, so when I got the chance to attend the opening VIP night for Aberdeen Cocktail Week I couldn’t refuse.

Held at The Bartender’s Lounge it showed off what was promised throughout the rest of the week: a great atmosphere and of course great cocktails.

The night at The Bartender’s Lounge boasted a curated menu of Angostura cocktails after a welcoming tequila highball.

Also in attendance were Angus Alchemy, offering up tastings of their delicious and varied moonshines and gins including their Monarch Moonshine, a lemon cream flavoured concoction created in honour of King Charles III.

I must admit, with my sweet tooth, that I was very fond of the easy to drink Mistaken Identity ‘Banoffee Pie’ Moon5hine.

If the creative drink making and flavours on offer here tonight are anything to go by, then Aberdeen Cocktail Week has a lot to offer.

With wristbands for adults costing only £12 and giving access to a slew of discounts available not only at a hoard of Aberdeen bars over the week, then a night out on these cold pre-winter nights is almost sorted for you.

Featuring a variety cocktail hotspots including Orchid, The Spiritualist, Resident X and Malmaison there is sure to be something for everyone.

Aberdeen Cocktail Week is running now until Tuesday 24 October 2023.

For more information on Aberdeen Cocktail Week and to purchase a wristband visit aberdeencocktailweek.com

For more information on Angus Alchemy visit www.angusalchemy.com

