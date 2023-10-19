The big picture: Ron Lawson opens new solo exhibition

Ron Lawson, one of Scotland’s most renowned contemporary artists will be painting something a little bit different for his largest exhibition.

Born in 1960, Perthshire artist Ron Lawson has become one of the UK’s most popular and sought after artists of recent times.

With his highly intricate, meticulous and striking paintings, Ron has achieved what every artist desires – instantly recognisable work.

Only working with watercolour paints, Ron has spent over 45 years mastering this notoriously demanding and unforgiving medium.

His unique style of painting perfectly captures the essence of the Scottish Islands, their terrains and the very sense of what it feels like to experience this landscape first hand.

‘It’s vital people are able to experience these spectacular places,’ Ron said.

‘Hopefully my work will continue to be a gateway which encourages people to make it to the islands, regardless of the challenges.

‘I love it when people tell me they intend to go out to the islands to seek out a location I’ve painted.

‘But during my last visit in June, I was astonished how quiet the islands were.

‘That makes for amazing painting, but it doesn’t help the islands to thrive.

‘I worry that fewer people are going to visit the islands out of sheer curiosity as the ferry issues rumble on.

‘There’s massive demand for paintings from Barra, Eriskay, and South Uist, so I always love when someone tells me they’ve bought one of those paintings, and then made a point to make a trip.

‘When I paint, I visit the place, and I sketch while my son, Paul, who’s a wonderful photographer, takes loads of photographs.

‘I’ll never copy those images, instead using the pictures as a reference point and I work from that sketch book, allowing me to create my interpretation.

‘I believe my work stays true to the essence of the Hebrides. I am immensely proud when people tell me I’ve captured the feel.’

Traditionally, Ron has always painted with a restricted neutral palette, lending itself to conveying the starkness and isolation of the Scottish wilderness.

However like many artists, Ron has been working away in his studio, continually experimenting and evolving his painting techniques and style.

Through this he has produced a new collection of works that will introduce more colour in a variety of ways.

His latest exhibition, A Brush With Colour, opens at the Strathearn Gallery, Crieff on 21t October.

All paintings in A Brush With Colour are still recognisably Ron Lawson, but some new pieces move from flat single tone skies (painted with gouache, an opaque watercolour paint) to instead being watercolour only.

This allows more colour to be introduced and the paint to run freely, creating a more organic, contrasting and mesmerising 3D effect, that further highlights Ron’s clean and precise landscape foregrounds.

Also, on the wildlife side, only having exhibited his (hugely popular) puffin paintings before, Ron has painted a wider selection of native bird pieces – all incredibly striking and adding further pops of colour which will surely delight collectors and admirers of his work.

As the second of only two exhibitions of Ron’s original artworks this year, this exhibition will be showcasing 50 new original paintings and is sure to be another runaway success.

Gallery owners Susan and Scott Bennett have a long-standing relationship with Ron and are excited to welcome him back.

‘It’s easy to see why Ron’s work has such global demand,’ Susan said.

‘It really does transport you. People all around the world are fascinated by the Hebrides and Ron’s paintings are the next best thing to being there yourself.

‘While fans of Ron’s work will be pleased to hear this exhibition is still recognisably Ron Lawson, it’s also an evolution with Ron introducing more colour while maintaining his distinctive stark look.

‘Ron paints with a more restricted colour palette compared to most artists but he’s always experimented with different colours and techniques and this exhibition will bring in extra colour in a couple of different ways – through his watercolour skies creating greater contrast in the landscape pieces and also by introducing pops of colour in a focussed selection of bird paintings.

‘Ron’s puffin paintings have always been in huge demand but this exhibition introduces a number of native bird paintings which are incredibly striking. I’m sure collectors and enthusiasts alike will be excited to see them.’

A Brush with Colour by Ron Lawson opens at 10am on 21 October and runs until 12 November. Paintings will be released online at 4pm on Friday 20 October.

Ron will be in the Strathearn Gallery on 21 October to talk about his work.

The Strathearn Gallery, 32 West High Street, Crieff, PH7 4DL.

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.