Michelin-star restaurant owners plan new venture

The co-owners of Michelin starred Cail Bruich, Brett and Epicures are set to open a new seafood restaurant, Shucks.

Its doors will open this spring, in partnership with leading hospitality investor and itison founder, Oli Norman.

Shucks will be a relaxed 80-cover seafood restaurant, bar, and outdoor terrace, located in Hyndland in the heart of Glasgow’s West End.

The kitchen will be serving up some of the best catches from Scottish waters and beyond from local fish merchant John Vallance at Glasgow Fish Market, all of which are fully traceable to ecologically approved sustainable sources. Gordon Spink of Arbroath will also be curing and smoking a signature Shucks smoked salmon through Campbells Smokehouse.

Heading up the talented kitchen brigade will be chef Shaun Haggarty, previously head chef at Cail Bruich. Shaun has honed his craft and passion for seafood whilst working in top restaurants around the world in foodie destinations such as Melbourne’s Stokehouse and Circa at The Prince Hotel, also Australia.

Combining his passion for Scottish fish and shellfish with Asian influences from his international career, Shaun and his skilled team will be utilising a wide range of techniques; from in-house curing and smoking to classic fish cookery in the state-of-the-art kitchen, which will be equipped with a wood-fired grill.

Paul Charalambous, co-owner of Cultar Restaurant Group said: ‘We are delighted to be opening up our fourth venue in our hometown. Like all our venues, we have been working closely with our suppliers from across Scotland to ensure the very best produce will be on the table for guests to enjoy. The menu is experimental but approachable showcasing the simplicity of the seafood from our Scottish shores.

‘Shucks has been a long-awaited opening for the team and we’re looking forward to opening our doors to the great people of Glasgow and beyond.’

The drinks menu includes a champagne trolley and seasonal cocktails focusing on providing a progressive drinks selection as well as a carefully curated wine list by the group’s head sommelier.

Glasgow-based interior architects Surface, who are overseeing the £250,000 refurbish of the site on 168 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9HZ, have fashioned a casual, yet elegant environment where guests will be comfortable dining or drinking for any occasion.

The venue will generate 30 jobs for the community including management positions, front of house, and in the kitchen.

Shucks will join The Cultar Group’s expanding portfolio that includes Michelin-starred Cail Bruich, Brett and Epicures.

