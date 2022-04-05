Master Chefs of Great Britain celebrate in Scotland

After an enforced gap of two years, the Master Chefs of Great Britain held their 37th annual lunch in Scotland.

They headed to prestigious Edinburgh dining venue Prestonfield House, both a Five Star AA and Visit Scotland Venue.

MCGB Chairman, George McIvor, was pleased to welcome the master chefs to Prestonfield House.

He said: ‘As chairman I was delighted Prestonfield engaged so generously with us to organise this outstanding event.’

The very talented Fettes College Pipe Band welcomed the guests into the lunch.

Hosting the great and talented from the culinary industry the guests included Scottish Michelin starred chefs Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie; Martin Wishart, Restaurant Martin Wishart; Stuart Ralston, Aizle and recent Scottish Michelin Star awarded chef, Graeme Cheevers at Unalome as well as being supported by other industry greats.

Executive head chef, John McMahon presented a 5-star menu using some of the finest, locally sourced, sustainable ingredients in Scotland, accompanied by fine wines and excellent Scotch whisky.

The event was compared by broadcaster Arlene Stuart, who kept all attending amused with her repartee and insights to journalism.

During the lunch Arlene was happy to assist presenting industry awards to students from South Lanarkshire College, alongside the giants within the hospitality industry. Notably Graham Singer, culinary director for Compass Scotland received the outstanding achievement award for delivering COP26 along with the Peter Jukes Fellowship Award; and James Thomson OBE receiving the hospitality industry award.

The Master Chefs of Great Britain support young chefs in their careers, encouraging them to enter regional, national and international competitions. During the lunch two new competitions were announced, the Bill Bryce Sustainable Seafood Competition and the British BBQ Championships, all information as to how to enter is on the Master Chef of Great Britain website.

This year’s supported charity was MND Scotland and the auction lots reflected the generosity of the industry to raise funds to help them continue their amazing support to both patients and their families.

With Willie Hunter auctioneering, the lots including fine dining experiences, luxury breaks, master classes, golfing experiences in Scotland, a BBQ garden party and a guitar signed by Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker, all sold for £27,500, a record amount for an MCGB auction.

George added: ‘The feedback we have had from the sponsors this year has been tremendous and we are really looking forward to working them all over the coming year to forge greater relationships that will allow the MCGB to meet its aims and objectives whilst promoting their products.’

For more information visit https://www.masterchefsgb.co.uk/