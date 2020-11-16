Markets donate lamb for St Andrew’s Day campaign

LIVESTOCK markets across Scotland are donating lambs to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

Campaigners want Scots to eat lamb on our patron saint’s day, in the same way that they eat haggis on Burns’ Night.

The campaign, “Lamb for St Andrews Day”, is a joint effort between members of the Institute of Auctioneers & Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), the National Farmers’ Union Scotland (NFUS), Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), and the National Sheep Association Scotland (NSAS).

Christopher Sharp, group director at United Auctions, which is leading the markets in the campaign, said: “St Andrew’s Day is a great Scottish day but is often under-celebrated.

“We want to change that and make it into an occasion to celebrate with a great Scottish meat.

“We are delighted two local high schools have already accepted our offer to supply lamb to their food studies department, which will be invaluable in terms of widening pupils’ experiences, promoting healthy eating of local produce and also of course, forging important partnerships between the schools and their local auction mart.”

Last year, United Auctions and local farmers gave away 50 lambs to organisations, sports clubs, hotels, restaurants, and schools, to promote the campaign

Groups involved included a Scout troop that had a lamb curry at its camp, and a high school whose pupils produced three lamb recipes.

Hotels and restaurants also took part with St Andrew’s Day menus, as did rugby clubs with day-long celebrations.

“The feedback last year was very positive,” said Sharp.

“We knew rugby clubs would get involved, but we were really pleased to have schools, scouts and local rural organisations too.”

Seven marts have already signed up to take part and donate lamb, added Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS: United Auctions, Caledonian, Aberdeen & Northern, Lawrie & Symington, Orkney Marts, Craig Wilson, and C&D.

