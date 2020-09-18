Leith market’s Oktoberfest starts today

THE first of three Oktoberfest weekends gets underway today at Pitt Street Market in Leith

“Pittöberfest” features Barney’s Beer, Bellfield, Campervan, Edinburgh Beer Factory, New Barns, and Pilot.

Barnacles & Bones and Ròst are among the street food vendors taking part in the festival.

Barney’s Beer boss Andrew Barnett said: “While the cancellation of beer festivals has been a relatively minor inconvenience in comparison to the difficult times experienced by so many, it is a great feeling to be able to have this event at The Pitt.

“This year, it’s going to be particularly special to celebrate and showcase beer from our fellow city brewers and ourselves with the people who enjoy and support what we do.”

