Lazy Day Foods: Join in the Joy

THESE days, feeding a group of friends and family can be a bit of a minefield. Those on a vegan or restricted diet often feel left out of the joy when indulgent treats are making the rounds. After all, many ‘free from’ products are anything but joyful.

Lazy Day Foods is excited to introduce a new bold and colourful look for their award winning, free from range of products. Forget about compromising on taste, stressing over guests’ food sensitivities or spending extra time baking up separate batches of goodies!

Co-founders, food scientists and friends, Dr Sally Beattie and Emer Bustard, founded Lazy Day Foods in the heart of Scotland in 2006, with a single mission – to create delectable free from treats so that everyone can ‘Join in the Joy’.

They know from personal experience that food intolerances and preferences can range from merely inconvenient to downright dangerous. With the help of Lazy Day Foods, everyone will be able to have their cake and eat it, too!

‘The only thing more joyful than sweet treats is sweet treats that can be enjoyed by everyone,’ said Sally. ‘Our belief is that no one should need to miss out, regardless of dietary requirements, which is why we are so proud of each of our products being hand baked in our dedicated gluten, milk, egg and nut-free site.’

From Scottish favourites such as celebration cakes, tiffin and rocky road, to popular flavours of shortbreads, gingersnaps and biscuits, Lazy Day award winning delights are made with only the finest ingredients. Each is sure to please even those without food restrictions. Everyone can indulge in the same sweet treats- and guests won’t guess that it’s all vegan and free from gluten, milk, egg and nuts.

‘We are so excited about the rebrand, which brings real warmth and personality to our products,’ shared Emer. ‘We love to brighten up someone’s day with moments of peaceful indulgence. We hope that the new packaging will make people smile as much as the products inside the boxes do.’

Whether treating a crowd – or yourself – Lazy Day Foods will take the work out of delicious free from indulgences, while the vibrant new packaging will bring a smile to everyone’s face. Pick them up online at www.lazydayfoods.com, and use the code SCOTTISH FEILD10 for 10% off all online orders until Christmas. Or find them in-store at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose, Booths, and Ocado. Don’t forget to tag us #JoinInTheJoy in your social media posts or stories with the new packaging!

