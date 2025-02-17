In a Nutshell: Fraser Cameron, The Globe Inn

The Globe Inn’s head chef Fraser Cameron on his favourite chefs, his go-to recipe books and the most he’s ever paid for a meal.

What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:

Sea Bass Mi-Cuit, It is a dish that has grown with me over the years

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

Draw you in, then lead you astray gracefully!

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

In the past year probably The Ritz or Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Both were impeccable from start to finish.

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

Hundreds and Thousands, hate them.

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

Red Velvet pancakes when I was about 15 years old. I used a natural red food colour that was beetroot juice.

What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:

I’m proud of all the dishes that leave the kitchen at The Globe, it is impossible to pick a favourite.

Favourite ingredient:

At the moment, Ponzu.

Your go-to recipe book:

It is a toss-up between The Ritz, Core, and the old Eleven Madison Park book.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

Aside from France, it would have to be Japan.

Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:

Around about £1550 for lunch for two.

Your favourite Scottish chef:

The late Andrew Fairlie.

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

John Williams or Mickael Viljanen.

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

I have always had a love for food and found I was drawn into the industry by the camaraderie and passion.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

Write everything down.

Culinary mentor – the most important person in your development as a professional chef:

Jonathan Brett.

Best thing about the industry:

The food!

Worst thing about the industry:

People’s misconception that hospitality is just a “stop gap” job.

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

Not tasting their food.

What do you eat when you’re at home:

Good homecooked food, usually made by my partner Savannah.

Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:

Outside of work and the gym, I walk five and half miles everyday.

What’s your favourite wine?

Krug Champagne, Chateau Musar Red, Chateau Pichon Baron 2eme Cru 2009, Jam Shed Shiraz.

Your spirit of choice?

Whisky or Cognac

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

Occasionally on a prep day, it is a very eclectic selection.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

Food writer or critic.