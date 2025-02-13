Review: Murder on the Orient Express, Granite Noir

Murder on the Orient Express lands in Aberdeen, kicking off crime-writing festival Granite Noir.

Agatha Christie’s tale, Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, is the first of a jam-packed programme of events celebrating the art of writing and storytelling in Aberdeen.

Follow Hercule Poirot as he boards the infamous locomotive headed for London when a snowdrift halts their journey with tragedy and intrigue set to ensue.

New to the story? Then try and follow along with the clues as the fast-paced whodunnit performance carries you through the dramatic twists of the plot.

The cast portray their characters perfectly, embodying them completely and even donning convincing accents.

Michael Maloney’s Poirot shone in every scene, creating a character very hard not to love while capturing his astute demeanour.

Another standout performance comes in the guise of Christine Kavanagh’s Helen Hubbard, a loud and frisky American woman who just has to be the centre of attention and always heard.

The plot was peppered with humorous moments to contrast the stark events which were a welcome addition especially when dealt curtly by Princess Dragomiroff in her Russian accent.

And the performances were not the only thing that shone. The staging was wonderful and as the night progressed I couldn’t take my eyes off how the set fit together and came apart like building blocks, customised for the current scene; before us was a large train carriage.

The carriage was complete with compartment rooms, lounge and corridor, the cast and crew masterfully using these spaces to convey, not only the cramped quarters, but the movement of the train.

At some points when more space was required for a scene, the carriage was broken into segments and angled, positioned towards the back of the stage, while the scene took place on the centre floor of the stage itself while still retaining the illusion and essence that the scene was taking place within the train.

An outstanding performance all round and not one to be missed.

Murder on the Orient Express runs until 15 February, while more Granite Noir events begin Thursday 20 February. Be sure to check back as we take a look at more Granite Noir events then.

For more information on Granite Noir and this year’s programme, visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/granite-noir

