In a Nutshell, Daniela Forbes at The Scottish Game Fair: ‘When my kids say I’ve nailed my Nonna’s sugo recipe, I feel like I’ve won gold’
Daniela Forbes is a chef, food stylist and educator with deep Italian roots and a passion for helping people gain confidence in the kitchen.
She will be attending this year’s Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair, which takes place from 4-6 July at Scone Palace in Perthshire.
What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:
As an Italian, lasagne is close to my heart – it’s a true family favourite, but I also make a seriously good fish pie that always goes down a storm.
Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:
Family-focused, homely, instinctive, vibrant, seasonal, rustic, generous, soulful, relaxed, made with love.
Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:
It was in a remote castle in Tuscany called La Starda. We drove for hours and were the only table there: wild mushroom pasta, veal steak, a cherry and chocolate dessert, and plenty of red wine. We were so full we ended up sleeping in a lay-by!
Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:
Andouillette in the Alps – a very acquired taste… and not one I’ve acquired.
Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:
A pork belly dish for an event. The meat was poor quality, the facilities were basic, and the electrics kept tripping. I honestly wanted the ground to swallow me up.
What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:
When my kids say I’ve nailed my Nonna’s sugo recipe, I feel like I’ve won gold.
Favourite ingredient:
Tomatoes – they’re the soul of so many good dishes and can completely transform a meal with the right touch.
Your go-to recipe book:
Any book by by Anna Jones – her approach flavour and simplicity is spot on.
What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?
I naturally cook with an Italian-Scottish style, but I’ve always been drawn to the flavours and techniques of Asian cuisine.
Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:
A meal with matching wines at The Kitchin in Leith – totally worth it for the experience.
Favourite chef outside Scotland:
Angela Hartnett – her food, ethos, and family values are all so inspiring.
Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:
My Nonna, who just turned 99. I still remember making gnocchi with her, and her sugo – outrageously well seasoned, olive oil laden and cooked for hours – is iconic in our family.
Most important lesson a young chef can learn:
I didn’t train through a classic kitchen route, but I’d say that hard work, enthusiasm, and love for what you do will take you far in any field.
Culinary mentor – the most important person in your development as a professional chef:
Juliet Simpson, founder of Stripe PR gave me an incredible opportunity to help curate the cookery theatre and be home economist at a Taste of Edinburgh event many years ago. It opened so many doors for me.
Best thing about the industry:
From an event perspective, I love working with passionate people who really care about Scotland, quality ingredients, and doing things properly.
Worst thing about the industry:
The long hours, the underpaid staff, and how hard it can be for talented people to stand out.
What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:
Being unpleasant. Kindness costs nothing.
What do you eat when you’re at home:
We’re all about Italian-Scottish fusion at home, though I’m currently on a mission to get the whole family eating more beans!
Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:
Lauren Laverne, Stanley Tucci, Nigella Lawson and Bob Mortimer – I think that would be an absolute riot of a dinner party.
Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:
I actually trained as a massage therapist.
What’s your favourite wine?
A rich, bold Italian Barolo – it never fails.
Your spirit of choice?
Definitely gin – classic and versatile.
Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:
Always – you’ll usually find me cooking to classic 90s dance tracks. It keeps the energy high!
If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:
Probably a personal trainer – I love movement and working with people.
