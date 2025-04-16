In a Nutshell, Daniela Forbes at The Scottish Game Fair: ‘When my kids say I’ve nailed my Nonna’s sugo recipe, I feel like I’ve won gold’

Daniela Forbes is a chef, food stylist and educator with deep Italian roots and a passion for helping people gain confidence in the kitchen.

She will be attending this year’s Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair, which takes place from 4-6 July at Scone Palace in Perthshire.

What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:

As an Italian, lasagne is close to my heart – it’s a true family favourite, but I also make a seriously good fish pie that always goes down a storm.

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

Family-focused, homely, instinctive, vibrant, seasonal, rustic, generous, soulful, relaxed, made with love.

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

It was in a remote castle in Tuscany called La Starda. We drove for hours and were the only table there: wild mushroom pasta, veal steak, a cherry and chocolate dessert, and plenty of red wine. We were so full we ended up sleeping in a lay-by!

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

Andouillette in the Alps – a very acquired taste… and not one I’ve acquired.

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

A pork belly dish for an event. The meat was poor quality, the facilities were basic, and the electrics kept tripping. I honestly wanted the ground to swallow me up.

What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:

When my kids say I’ve nailed my Nonna’s sugo recipe, I feel like I’ve won gold.

Favourite ingredient:

Tomatoes – they’re the soul of so many good dishes and can completely transform a meal with the right touch.

Your go-to recipe book:

Any book by by Anna Jones – her approach flavour and simplicity is spot on.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

I naturally cook with an Italian-Scottish style, but I’ve always been drawn to the flavours and techniques of Asian cuisine.

Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:

A meal with matching wines at The Kitchin in Leith – totally worth it for the experience.

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

Angela Hartnett – her food, ethos, and family values are all so inspiring.

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

My Nonna, who just turned 99. I still remember making gnocchi with her, and her sugo – outrageously well seasoned, olive oil laden and cooked for hours – is iconic in our family.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

I didn’t train through a classic kitchen route, but I’d say that hard work, enthusiasm, and love for what you do will take you far in any field.

Culinary mentor – the most important person in your development as a professional chef:

Juliet Simpson, founder of Stripe PR gave me an incredible opportunity to help curate the cookery theatre and be home economist at a Taste of Edinburgh event many years ago. It opened so many doors for me.

Best thing about the industry:

From an event perspective, I love working with passionate people who really care about Scotland, quality ingredients, and doing things properly.

Worst thing about the industry:

The long hours, the underpaid staff, and how hard it can be for talented people to stand out.

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

Being unpleasant. Kindness costs nothing.

What do you eat when you’re at home:

We’re all about Italian-Scottish fusion at home, though I’m currently on a mission to get the whole family eating more beans!

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:

Lauren Laverne, Stanley Tucci, Nigella Lawson and Bob Mortimer – I think that would be an absolute riot of a dinner party.

Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:

I actually trained as a massage therapist.

What’s your favourite wine?

A rich, bold Italian Barolo – it never fails.

Your spirit of choice?

Definitely gin – classic and versatile.

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

Always – you’ll usually find me cooking to classic 90s dance tracks. It keeps the energy high!

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

Probably a personal trainer – I love movement and working with people.

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.