In a Nutshell, Chef Stavros Bampatsikos: ‘The biggest sin a chef can commit is serve food they are not proud of’
Stavros Bampatsikos, Executive Sous Chef at Gleneagles, on what he eats at home, the most he has paid for a meal and his favourite ingredient.
What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:
Pate en Croute.
Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:
Simple but with no simplicity, seasonal and sustainable.
Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:
Charcoal grilled whole fish with a tomato salad by the sea in Greece.
Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:
During the early stages of my career a horrible fish garnish based on courgettes and coconut milk.
What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:
Chicken liver parfait.
Favourite ingredient:
Wild garlic.
Your go-to recipe book:
Manresa.
What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?
Japanese.
Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:
£500
Your favourite Scottish chef:
Mark Donald.
Favourite chef outside Scotland:
Phil Carmichael.
Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:
My grandmother.
Most important lesson a young chef can learn:
Be disciplined and patient.
Culinary mentor – the most important person in your development as a professional chef:
Graham Squire (executive chef, The Goring, London).
Best thing about the industry:
Every day is a school day.
Worst thing about the industry:
Work-life balance.
What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:
Serve food they are not proud of.
What do you eat when you’re at home:
Toasties.
What’s your favourite wine?
Pinot noir.
Your spirit of choice?
Gin.
Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:
No music in the kitchen, except for Sundays: BBC 3.
If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:
Firefighter or paramedic.
Stavros Bampatsikos will be heating up the Kitchen Theatre at this year’s Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair event, which takes place from 5 – 7 July at Perthshire’s Scone Palace.
Read more Chefs In a Nutshell here.
Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.
TAGS