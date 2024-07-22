In a Nutshell, Chef Julie Lin: ‘I recently travelled to Greece and I fell in love with the people, the produce and the dishes’

Julie Lin on the worst thing she has ever cooked, her favourite chefs and how she would have loved to have cooked for singer Amy Winehouse.

What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:

Big Fat Noodles. It’s me and my mother’s way of saying Char Kuay Teow, which is a smoky flat rice noodle dish eaten commonly in Malaysia. It has shrimps, lap cheong (Chinese sausage), chinese chives, eggs, flat rice noodles and a whole lot of skilled wok hei in the cooking process (meaning breath of the wok!)

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

‘Agak Agak’ meaning we season with the soul. Combining a respect for tradition with personal flare.

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

A seafood BBQ in Kuala Lumpur, all of the food was delivered to us by a tiny motor boat that would go across the lake from the kitchen to the dining area, the fish was so fresh and all of the veg was organic.

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

Sea Cucumber.

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

My first ever attempt at carbonara, I had no seasoning in there, I simply thought the garlic and bacon could carry the sauce. I was very young, and very foolish!

What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:

I cooked Langoustines in Inverary Castle for Dame Judi Dench, that was one of my fondest memories of cooking outfoors, and she’s such a queen.

Favourite ingredient (could be an ingredient or spice which transforms dishes) :

Lemongrass, I adore it’s floral flavour and it can go between savoury, sweet and even works well in drinks.

Your go-to recipe book:

Rachel Khoo’s Little Paris Kitchen, I adore that book. It’s got so much of her personality and soul in it.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

Greece. I recently travelled there and I fell in love with the people, the produce and the dishes. It was delicious.

Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:

I don’t go for fine dining often, I’m more of a soulful cafe or neighbourhood restaurant kind of gal.

Your favourite Scottish chef:

Pam Brunton, of Inver restaurant. She’s full of giggles, flare and she’s extremely talented and she is also appearing at The Stranraer Oyster Festival.

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

Niki Nakayama, of N/Naka in LA. Her episode of Chef’s Table on Season 1 I watch about once a year, it’s so inspirational and she paved the way for so many female chefs like me to be inspired.

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

My mum. She’s the best cook I’ve ever come across. Food is her love language.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

Embrace your mistakes, and never be afraid of a career pivot.

Culinary mentor:

Laurie McMillan, of Cafe Strange Brew. She is the reason I am where I am today, she was patient, full of love and she still guides me to this day. So many chefs who have worked with her have gone to open their own establishments in Glasgow. She’s incredible. The secret matriarch of the Glasgow chef world.

Best thing about the industry:

The people that you meet, the constant inspiration that you gain from others. I love that.

Worst thing about the industry:

It’s been a trying time for restaurants but I do love a challenge.

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

To feel as if you’ve learned everything in the cooking world, there’s always more to learn

What do you eat when you’re at home:

I eat SO many carbs. Noodles and pasta in big vats on the sofa.

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for: Amy Winehouse, RIP. But it would be her all day, every day.

Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:

I dye my greys (shhh)

What’s your favourite wine?

I am intolerant to a lot of alcohol. White wine is my drink of choice, I adore a Greek white wine.

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

Cleo Sol when I’m on my own, it’s very calming. And then when it’s a busy kitchen, some noughties R&B.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

I’d love to be a primary teacher.

Julie Lin will be one of the chefs at the Stranraer Oyster Festival on 13-15 September.

