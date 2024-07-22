Scottish folk-rock band Skerryvore appointed global band ambassador at Ardnahoe Distillery

Scottish folk-rock band Skerryvore has been appointed as the global band ambassador of Ardnahoe Distillery.

The band are planning a series of special whisky sessions as part of their North American and European tours in the coming months. They will also champion the whisky at regular shows and festivals.

Meanwhile, Ardnahoe are planning to release a celebratory 20th anniversary bottling for the band in 2025, to mark 20 years since Skerryvore first took to the stage.

Skerryvore was formed in 2004 on the Hebridean Isle of Tiree by brothers Daniel and Martin Gillespie. It takes its name from the Skerryvore Lighthouse approximately 11 miles southwest of Tiree and the band has to date released six studio albums, a compilation and a live album.

‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Ardnahoe and really excited to begin our journey as brand ambassadors,’ Daniel Gillespie of Skerryvore said.

‘It is a real privilege to be able to tour internationally promoting Scottish culture through our music, and there’s no better accompaniment to a good tune than an even better dram.’

Last month, Ardnahoe launched its first bottling, Inaugural Release (£70), a limited edition five-year-old Islay single malt Scotch whisky.

Shaped by three generations of the Glasgow-based Laing family since the 1940s, it is the first whisky from a new distillery on Islay since 2009.

With Islay peat smoke on the nose, custard, ginger, lemon zest and baked apples on the palate and a long, smoky finish, the Inaugural Release is a classic sophisticated Islay single malt.

Matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-oloroso sherry casks, and bottled at 50% ABV, the signature Islay characteristics of peat and smoke are balanced with a sweet fruitiness and real depth of flavour.

‘It’s a huge honour to welcome the incredible Skerryvore aboard as Ardnahoe’s first ever global brand ambassadors,’ Scott Laing, Director for Hunter Laing & Co, said.

‘Like us, the band blends centuries of Scottish tradition with a fresh and modern approach – we feel it’s the perfect fit.

‘Their surprise performance wowed the crowds at the Distillery during Fèis and we’re excited to see our partnership flourish and mature, allowing us to access a completely new audience in the places Skerryvore’s tour will take them to as they promote Scottish music and culture.’

