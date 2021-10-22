High spirits as The Alchemist opens first Scots restaurant

The Alchemist officially opens the doors to its first-ever Scottish site today. October 22.

Based in the heart of Edinburgh’s St James Quarter – and it’s offering locals the chance to get in touch with their spiritual side.

Teaming up with world renowned centre for spirituality, The Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Centre, The Alchemist will be offering customers complimentary tarot readings during its opening weekend before hosting an exclusive evening of mediumship.

Established in 2010, The Alchemist provides an all-day casual dining experience, complemented by an expertly crafted drinks menu.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, the centre is named in honour of Sir Conan Doyle’s pioneering work for spiritualism and aims to make spirituality accessible to all.

The partnership marks The Alchemist’s official opening through a celebration of the city’s history as a hotbed for spirituality – home to ancient alchemists and modern mystics alike.

An apothecary of ‘theatre served’, The Alchemist Edinburgh will shake up the most creative cocktails alongside all-day casual dining.

Tarot readers will be available for mini readings at The Alchemist Edinburgh on a first-come-first-serve basis from –8pm on Friday 22 October and Sunday 24 October. To book a table, visit http://bit.ly/2VMNBoP

Offering the opportunity to receive messages through practitioner’s connection to spirit, limited tickets are available to join the Exclusive Evening of Mediumship at The Alchemist on 8 November. Email The Alchemist to enquire.

Representing an investment of £1.5m, 60 new employees fully trained in the art of molecular mixology have joined The Alchemist’s team ready for its opening.

Earlier this year The Alchemist celebrated their 10th anniversary by releasing their first cocktail recipe book in association with Ebury Press.