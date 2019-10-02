Hawksmoor reveals events space – the Tellers’ Room

Multi award-winning steak restaurant Hawksmoor has launched its new events and dining space – The Tellers’ Room – to coincide with the first anniversary of opening its doors in Edinburgh.

Now available for bookings, The Tellers’ Room can accommodate parties of up to 48 guests, making it one of the largest private dining rooms in Edinburgh.

Responsible for the original design of Hawksmoor Edinburgh’s restaurant and bar, interior architecture and design studio Macaulay Sinclair has created a flexible private dining space full of light and character.

Since it opened in 2018, Hawksmoor has actively seen a growing interest in a larger private dining space after the success of the 12-seat McLellan Room and a growing reputation as a venue for celebrations and hospitality.

As previously, the team took great care to respect the character-filled Neoclassical style space in the Grade A listed building, which was built in the 1930’s and was the former home of the National (and subsequently the Royal) Bank of Scotland.

The space is separated from the main dining room with a new storey-height timber and glass screen with central double doors with new timber panelling and several bespoke feature lights, made with original Holophane glass.

Founded by Will Beckett and Huw Gott, the 200 cover steak and seafood restaurant offers a locally inspired menu. Hawksmoor hopes to continue to grow into a much loved Edinburgh institution and sources the best possible ingredients, including oysters, hand dived scallops, langoustines and lobsters from Armstrong’s, and native grass fed dry aged beef from local farmers and suppliers McDuff, with seasonal sides and exciting desserts.

Hawksmoor has a strong reputation for sustainability, ethical sourcing and being a great company to work for, with a maximum 3* rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association and having been listed as one of the best 100 places to work in the UK in the Sunday Times’ Best Companies list for eight years running.

Will Beckett said: ‘It’s great to finally unveil our new events and dining space in Edinburgh. We wanted to create a new space within the restaurant where many people can get together with family and friends and host events from celebrations to meetings while enjoying great food and hospitality.’

Huw Gott added: ‘We’ve also given a nod to the former employees of the space. Being situated in a former banking hall, we thought The Tellers’ Room seemed very fitting and we look forward to welcoming people in to see and experience it for themselves.’

Visit www.thehawksmoor.com for more details.