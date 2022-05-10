Gleneagles Townhouse names opening date

GLENEAGLES Townhouse, the eponymous Perthshire hotel’s outlet in Edinburgh, has unveiled its opening date.

The 33-bedroom hotel, members’ club, and The Spence restaurant will open on St Andrew Square on 6 June.

The venue will initially open to hotel guests and club members, before admitting members of the public “in early summer”.

Gleneagles owner Ennismore’s design studio has spent the past five years converting the former bank into a city-centre hotel.

Head chef Jonny Wright will run The Spence, with signature dishes including wild mushroom tart with goats’ curd and hazelnuts, whole roasted turbot with fennel and chilli, and Scotch baba with praline sauce and mascarpone.

Stefanie Anderson will run The Spence’s bar, while the Lamplighters bar on the rooftop will be open to club members only.

The members’ club will also have its own lounge and snug.

A sauna and gym will be housed in the bank’s former vault.

The Gleneagles Townhouse was originally the Dalhousie mansion before being bought in 1808 by the British Linen Company, later the British Linen Bank.

The bank was taken over by Barclays in 1919 and sold to the Bank of Scotland in 1969.

Read more stories about Scotland’s flourishing foodie scene on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.