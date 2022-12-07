Glencairn Crystal: Glassware gifts full of Christmas spirit

SCOTTISH family run Glencairn Crystal can help bring some sparkle to your festive celebrations with their stunning range of crystal glassware. There’s something to suit all tastes and many items can also be personalised with bespoke engraving.

New for this Christmas, Glencairn Crystal has developed a cutting edge 3D visualiser for their online shop which enables you to add a special date, message or design to a wide range of glassware and to see how your engraving will look before you purchase the item, to effortlessly create a truly unique gift.

The Glencairn Glass Range

The Glencairn Glass is now the world’s best-selling whisky glass, with over 5 million glasses sold around the world each year. Its unique and stylish shape has been crafted to enhance the enjoyment of all whiskies and to get the most out of your dram with its tapering mouth to capture those all-important aromas.

Brand new for Christmas is the beautifully festive snow white Glencairn Glass – the latest addition to the coloured range of glasses in black, blue, red, green, and shimmering gold.

Available individually (£9) or in various gift sets including the new Christmas Trio Colours Gift Set (six glasses in red, green and white) at £55, these vibrant Glencairn Glasses are a fun addition to any drinks cabinet and designed for blind tastings by disguising the colour of your dram.

Whisky connoisseurs will also enjoy the brand new Glencairn Tasting Gift Set with four Glencairn Glasses complete with caps, as well as a pipette for those who like to add a drop of water to their dram (£55).

Another festive gift idea is the Christmas Glencairn Glass Gift Set, comprising six clear glasses each decorated with a Yuletide message (£50).

If you want to keep it simple or perhaps you’re looking for a stocking filler idea, a single classic Glencairn Glass (uncut) costs £7 and a mouth blown, hand cut Glencairn Glass costs £28.

Decanter Gift Sets

Glencairn Crystal also has a wide selection of the finest decanters in both traditional and contemporary designs for an extra special Christmas present.

The Pot Still Decanter, inspired by the prodigious pot stills found in whisky distilleries, is a beautiful uncut, hand polished, lead-free crystal decanter. Currently a best-seller, it can be engraved to create a genuinely personal gift and comes in a luxurious navy gift box lined with navy satin, priced £105.

For the Gin Lover

The ultimate gift for gin lovers, the Glencairn Gin Goblet is the definitive crystal glassware for your favourite gin serve, whether it be over ice with tonic, or a sparkling gin cocktail.

It features a unique lip for easy drinking and is shaped to a curve at the top to help focus and enhance the aroma. Made from the finest crystal it is priced at only £15.

There is also the stemless Glencairn Mixer Glass, perfect for any spirit as it has enough room to add ice and a garnish, priced at £8.

Both glasses are also available with a selection of amusing designs including ‘Gin Queen’ or ‘Let The Evening Be Gin’ for a personalised touch as well as Christmas designs new for this year including ‘All I Want For Christmas Is Gin’ and ‘Full of Christmas Spirit’.

Please visit www.glencairn.co.uk/christmas/ where you will find festive gift inspiration to suit all budgets, for delivery in both the UK and internationally.

To use the new 3D Visualiser and to see how a personalised engraving will look on a wide range of glassware before you purchase simply hit “Add Engraving” when viewing the products and give it a try!

