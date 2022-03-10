Glasgow’s going Greek with new West End eaterie

A new Greek restaurant is to open in Glasgow’s West End.

Gyros is reimagined Greek street food that combines a modern taste with traditional Greek flavours.

The new ‘grab and go’ style diner on Glasgow’s Byres Road will offer a culinary trip to Greece’s boldest flavours. The menu will include an authentic Gyros selection that will be freshly and lovingly prepared to order right in front of you, for a big hit of taste and flavour.

Gyros will open in the former Martha’s deli location at 223 Byres Road, spearheaded by the team behind popular restaurant brand Halloumi.

The venue is currently undergoing refurbishment and will open from late March 2022.

The menu will include influences and flavours from the wider Mediterranean, as well as a showcase of the vibrant modern Greek food scene that has emerged over the last decade. Chicken, Pork, Lamb, Meatball, King Prawn as well as plant based alternative Gyros and Souvlaki are at the heart of the menu that also offers Falafel, Skepasti (Greek Pizza), Halloumi Loaded Fries, Pittas and Dips.

General Manager Andrew Kangulu said:’Customers to our fast casual-dining experience will be treated to delicious flavours of modern Greek street food, inspired by the casual Gyros venues that are found throughout Greece. The Gyros team will use time-honoured cooking methods, famiilar recipes and quality produce.’

Customers will be able to order for delivery or collection from Gyros at Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8UD. Gyros will also offer space for up to 14 customers to sit-in and delivery kitchens will be available at all times. Gyros will open weekly 7 days a week; Sunday – Thursday from noon-11pm and noon-midnight every Friday and Saturday.

Visit www.gyrosglasgow.co.uk to sign up for opening offers.