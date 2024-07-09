Gillian Veal from Cambo Gardens shares her recipe for Parmesan-Crusted Aubergine

The lush Georgian Walled Garden at Fife’s Cambo Estate has become something of an edible playground for Gillian Veal. For our Food Feature in the August magazine, we talk to owner and chef at The Parlour Café in Dundee and the Café at Cambo Gardens in Fife, Gillian about her love of fresh produce.

Here she shares the recipe for her Parmesan-Crusted Aubergine, Rocket and Aioli on Griddled Bread.

Parmesan-Crusted Aubergine

1 aubergine, cut into rounds about 1cm thick

oil for drizzling

100g fresh breadcrumbs

100g Parmesan, finely grated

1 sprig of rosemary, finely chopped

4 slices of sourdough bread, sliced about 2cm thick

2 tbsp Parlour Garlic Butter

4 handfuls of rocket

4 tbsp Roasted Garlic and Lemon Aioli

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 200ºC (180ºC fan).

Put the aubergine slices on a baking sheet, drizzle with a little oil and roast for 20 minutes,

flipping them halfway. When done, set aside to cool. Don’t turn the oven off. Mix the breadcrumbs, Parmesan, rosemary and some salt and pepper together. Spread the cheesy, herby breadcrumb mixture on top of the aubergine slices. Make sure they’re well

covered in crumbs and put them back on the baking tray, then return them to the oven for

15 minutes until crunchy and golden.

Put the griddle pan on a medium-high heat and, while it’s getting nice and hot, spread both sides of the bread slices with plenty of garlic butter. Griddle on both sides

for about 2 minutes. To assemble, top each slice of griddled bread with a handful of fresh rocket, then the golden crumbed aubergine and finally a generous drizzle of garlic aioli over the top.

Chorizo variation

Preheat the oven to 200ºC (180ºC fan).

Place four whole cooking chorizos (I like the small Brindisa ones) on a baking tray and

roast for 10 to 12 minutes until starting to brown. Slice lengthways and allow to cool,

then pile on your griddled bread along with the aubergine and other toppings.

