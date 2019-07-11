Get ready for the latest Bowhouse market weekend

Some of the best local produce in Fife will be showcased at the July Market Weekend at Bowhouse, this Saturday and Sunday, 13 and 14 July .

As well as the freshest summer produce (from field to fork in a matter of hours), there will also be plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained in support of The Ecology Centre charity.

Across the weekend there will be a whole host of Field to Fork cooking demos; with a bread demo from Murray of local Barnett’s Bakery, Bryde Marshall from Falkland Kitchen Farm will be giving a fascinating talk about their five-acre organic market garden nestled at the base of the Lomond Hills in Fife and Susie from charcuterie specialists, East Coast Cured will be running a tasting and pairing workshop over the weekend.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to the street food quarter to feast on savoury treats from the likes of family-owned Papamacs Gourmet Kitchen, Umi’s Kitchen and Cheesy Toast Shack. Those with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss out on the heavenly chocolate from Rebel Chocolate or the delightful bakes and treats from Artisana and Dundee Cheesecakes.

For a caffeine hit stop off at Perc U Up and Flahute Coffee, or for something stronger there are tipples to try from Gintay and St Andrews Brewing Co.

In the market hall food producers from the surrounding area will be selling their gourmet wares for visitors to take home: think meat from Packhill Produce and Woodmill Game, fish from Arbroath Quality Fish and Ritchies of Rothesay, baked goods from Barnetts and Award-winning Wild Hearth Bakery, and seasonal fruit and veg from The Wright Root, alongside resident Bowhouse grower East Neuk Produce.

For the first time, Balcaskie Estate will also be selling some of their own organic beef and lamb at Bowhouse with a butchery stall – field to fork really doesn’t get much more local than this!

The monthly market weekends at Bowhouse are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers. In addition, Bowhouse acts as a hub for food and drink producers in the East Neuk of Fife, providing them with support and acting as the missing link between field and fork.

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com