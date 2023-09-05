Game heroes: Nominations open for the 2024 Eat Game Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Eat Game Awards – a celebration of those who promote game meat.

The awards, which launched in 2017, have grown year-on-year, with more suppliers, chefs and influencers now on the scene.

There are eight awards open for nomination and people are being asked to put forward those in the game meat space.

As reward for nominating, you are entered into a draw to win two tickets to the prestigious awards dinner.

The awards are being held by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation

‘We are so excited to be launching the sixth Eat Game Awards, following the huge interest in game meat that we all witnessed at this year’s Game Fair,’ said Annette Woolcock, head of wild food at BASC.

‘Every year we have seen huge growth in the game meat sector, and we expect more businesses than ever before to be nominated.

‘So, if you’ve enjoyed a fabulous meal, follow a great personality on social media, or shop at an amazing game dealer, we want to hear from you so we can shout about them.’

The Clarendon Inn in Hebden Bridge was crowned Champion of Champions at last year’s awards, and for chef Lionel Strub it was a night he will never forget.

‘Winning that award meant the most to me because it isn’t just an award for our food,’ he said.

‘I shoot the game, I stalk the deer and we bring it into the pub where we process it and we sell it.

‘This isn’t just about cooking game; this is living and breathing game.

‘The pub is 300 years old and there’s been shooting since 1812, we even cater for five shoots, so it has to be part of my game plan.

‘I was so pleased to win, not just for ourselves but also the fact that I’m showing the world that you can win awards using game, that it is not only a tremendous food but it’s incredibly sustainable.’

Nominations are open until 20 November, while voting for those on the shortlist will open on 1 December.

