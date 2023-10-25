Fine dining restaurant Torrish to host supper club

Fine dining restaurant Torrish will host a supper club next month, with a special guest appearance from a full time forager who will be sharing his secrets.

Situated within the five star Ness Walk Hotel, the dinner will take place on 16 November and explore the seashore, hedgerows, woodlands, forest and moorlands of the Highlands.

The supper club will serve six courses, each of which will celebrate the wild, untamed landscape of the Highlands.

From wild mushrooms to shoreline greens, the menu will celebrate a different corner of the land by taking inspiration from the deep sea, orchards, forest and the moorlands.

The mastermind behind the menu is Executive Chef, Lindsay Mackay who hails from the most northerly tip of Scotland on the Sutherland coast.

His commitment to quality and love for his homeland ensures every dish will tell a story of tradition.

Lindsay is the newly appointed head chef at Torrish having previously worked at Skibo Castle.

Guest speaker, Chris Lewis, an expert full-time forager will also be on hand to share his secrets on what to embrace, what to avoid and what to do with foraged fruits.

The dinner is £75 per guest. Guests travelling from afar can enjoy an overnight dinner, bed and breakfast rate at Ness Walk for £162.50 per guest, based on two adults sharing.

