Fairlie protégé becomes head chef

CHEF Lorna McNee, protégé of the late two Michelin starred chef Andrew Fairlie and Great British Menu’s “Champion of Champions” 2019, has taken up her first head chef role at Glasgow’s Cail Bruich restaurant.

Chris Charalambous, co-owner of the three AA rosette restaurant, is stepping away from the kitchen for the first time since it opened in 2008 – the same year in which McNee joined Restaurant Andrew Fairlie as an apprentice.

She has worked her way up through the sections to her final position at the Gleneagles restaurant as sous chef, latterly under Stevie McLaughlin.

Along the way McNee has collected a host of awards and accolades, including 2016 game chef of the year and 2017 Scottish chef of the year .

Last year, she was crowned as the winner of the BBC’s Great British Menu competition.

McNee said: “The time was right for me to forge my own path and step up to a head chef role and I am delighted that Paul and Chris Donnachie have given me the opportunity to run the kitchen at their fantastic restaurant.”

Charalambous added: “This is an exciting new phase for Cail Bruich and for Glasgow’s restaurant scene.

“We’ve followed Lorna’s career and are thrilled that she has chosen to work with us on the next stage of her journey.”

