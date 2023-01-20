Edinburgh names ’23 for 23′

SCOTLAND’S capital has revealed “23 for 23” – nearly two dozen eateries it thinks foodies should visit this year.

The list – which was produced by Forever Edinburgh, the city council’s marketing wing – includes restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and street food vendors.

The guide focuses on local businesses, including A Wee Taste of Edinburgh, Black Grape, and Bross Bagels’ “hole-tel”.

Fiona Hunter, destination marketing manager for Forever Edinburgh, said: “Edinburgh has an incredible selection of unique and memorable places to eat and drink and 2023 sees the dawn of another great new chapter in the capital’s fascinating food story.

“We are very well-served with ‘big names’ and popular national chains like Duck & Waffle, Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger and Haute Dolci all recently opening up and creating lots of excitement among locals and visitors alike.

“Since we know that many visiting food fans also crave smaller-scale independent options, we’ve created this essential ’23 for ’23′ hitlist to help people explore all the amazing new options that are dotted around the city’s neighbourhoods.”

