Edinburgh cocktail bar named one of the best in the world

An Edinburgh cocktail bar is toasting its success after being named one of the best cocktail bars in the world.

The 2023 global list, compiled by ‘The World’s 50 Best Bars’, includes the most popular bars across the world from speakeasies to classic drinking dens.

Panda & Sons, a speakeasy-inspired bar on Queen Street came in 39th on the list – the only Scottish venue in the top 50 – and one of only six in the UK to feature.

The bar, which is disguised by a vintage barber shop frontage, is owned by Iain McPherson, who earlier this year was named as Bar Innovator of the Year by Class Bar Awards.

The drinks industry’s most anticipated night of the year is held in Pasir Panjang, in Singapore with the industry’s most renowned bartenders and critics.

‘We’re approaching 10 years of Panda & Sons and what a way to celebrate, being awarded a place in the World’s 50 Best Bars! We’ve worked hard to push the boundaries and expectations of cocktail making by inventing new ways of creating them, and that’s exciting,’ said Iain.

‘It’s an honour to be representing Scotland alongside incredible bars from across the globe that inspire us.

‘I’m so proud and thankful to my amazing team for helping Panda & Sons achieve this.’

