Third Stack and Still restaurant ready to open

The UK’s largest urban pancake and licensed bar venue has confirmed its third branch at Glasgow Fort Shopping centre will open tomorrow (10 October 2019.)

This is one year since the initial launch of the Stack & Still brand at their flagship West George St venue.

Stack & Still opened their first city centre branch on 11 October 2018 serving over half a million pancakes in the first six months. Their second site at Silverburn opened in July 2019 and has been just as popular with the team serving over 12,000 tables in the first month of trading.

Over the year the pancake pioneers have served over an astonishing 1.3 million pancakes, used 5.3 tonnes of nutella, 200,000 eggs, 63,000 punnets of strawberries and 6,800 litres of maple syrup. 16,350 children have also eaten at Stack & Still for free as part of their ‘kids eat free offer’ which runs every day across the various branches.

The first 100 customers at Glasgow Fort Stack & Still will receive a card for 25% off at Glasgow Fort valid from t21 October-21 November. And to further celebrate their 1st birthday, the pancake pioneers will be launching a competition to win a holiday for two to New York for Valentine’s weekend 2020.

Every customer who visits any of Stack & Still branches from the 11 October will be given the opportunity to enter the prize draw.

The Scottish entrepreneur behind the Stack & Still concept is Paul Reynolds who is joined by co-founder Graham Swankie in the Stack & Still roll out.

Paul has a proven track record in creating innovative service-focussed concepts with the the multi-award winning Gin Spa, Gin71 and Cup venues forming part of his business portfolio. The Gin Spa most recently picked up the award for Best Spa at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2019.

Paul said: ‘It’s been a crazy year for Stack & Still and we are delighted to be opening our third branch just as we celebrate the 1st anniversary of our first flagship city centre restaurant. Glaswegians have taken our pancakes to their hearts and we are excited to open our newest branch in the East of the city.

‘Glasgow’s food scene is booming and it’s brilliant to see consumer dining patterns shift and to see Glaswegians of all ages enjoy our informal dining concept. It is safe to say Glaswegians have really embraced Stack & Still and we hope to continue our expansion across Scotland.

‘Glasgow Fort is so convenient for shoppers and as we gear up to the crazy festive shopping period we look forward to joining the already thriving dining scene at Glasgow Fort.’

The Stack & Still Glasgow Fort branch will offer 2 for 1 stacks on Tuesdays after 3pm, with bottomless coffee, and kids eat free all day. Ts and Cs apply.