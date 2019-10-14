The scares are stacking up this Halloween

The pancake pioneers Stack & Still, who opened their third pancake branch in Glasgow last weekend, announced details of their seasonal Halloween stacks and its pretty spooktacular.

This Halloween, adults and children alike can enjoy the pancake pioneers limited edition Halloween stacks from 31 October to 1 November for £9.50.

The Halloween stack is an Orange Buttermilk Pancake stack layered with Chocolate Orange Mascarpone and Chocolate sauce and topped with a Fondant Icing spider web, Orange Zest and Chocolate Oreo spiders made with Smarties and Orange Matchmakers.

Stack & Still is based at 100 West George St, Silverburn and Glasgow Fort.