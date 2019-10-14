The Scottish Cafe and Restaurant reopens

Edinburgh’s The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant rolled out the red carpet for over 300 special guests last night as part of its official re-opening party.

Based at the Scottish National Gallery, the award-winning cafe and restaurant recently re-opened to the public following an extensive seven-month makeover.

The independent, family business is owned and operated by Edinburgh restaurateurs, Victor and Carina Contini, who have masterminded the fresh new look and menu, showcasing the very best seasonal and local Scottish produce.

Victor and Carina’s Italian Scots family heritage is an integral part of the new menu, which features popular family favourites, including cullen skink, Aberdeen butteries, Peterhead cod kedgeree, Perthshire chanterelle risotto and macaroni cheese, as well as fish and chips and Knickerbocker Glory.

Other tempting treats include a traditional Scottish Sunday roast, high tea for two, a selection of homemade cakes baked in-house by the Scottish Cafe pastry team, and a dedicated scone trolley service.

Jackie Fisken of Edinburgh’s Ampersand led the makeover, which includes the first commercial commission for young Scottish textile designer, Mairi Helena. Mairi’s ‘Fire Thistle’ textiles take inspiration from the vibrant, textural Scottish landscapes and abundant flora, including rustic sea walls found along the East Neuk coast line, to the tangle of fishing nets in Pittenweem harbour, intricate lichens and a splash of wild gorse.

The Scottish Café now benefits from improved accessibility with direct access from the adjoining section of East Princes Street Gardens entrance only. Other sections of Princes Street Gardens remain temporarily closed off as part of the ongoing development works.

The revamp of The Scottish Cafe is part of the wider £22m investment from the National Galleries of Scotland Collection Project, which has transformed the Scottish National Gallery with new exhibition spaces and displays, including Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Carina Contini, owner of The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery, said: ‘We’re really excited to present our fresh new look and menu to the public. We’re also very grateful to the National Galleries of Scotland for making this significant investment in the refurbishment of our premises.

‘We very much look forward offering our customers an even better dining experience. Our favourite dishes and excellent team will still be with us but with the addition of a refreshed interior and new menu additions, including sharing platters, express menus and an Edinburgh Gin Afternoon Tea.’

The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant has been commended for its strong commitment to sourcing Scottish, local, sustainably produced food and drink, as well as a proactive waste-reduction strategy and training initiatives that encourage and incentivise employees to consider implementing sustainability options and best practice.

2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the Contini family’s arrival in Edinburgh from Lazio in Italy. As third generation Italian Scots, Victor and Carina Contini continue to champion independent family businesses in Scotland and still buy from some of the producers their grandparents worked with. They also change their menus every month with the seasons.

Victor and Carina also stay true to their Italian Scots roots and maintain tradition and authenticity as part of their food-centric philosophy to attract custom and tourism to Edinburgh. Their collection of Edinburgh restaurants includes their award-winning Contini George Street and Cannonball Restaurant & Bar on Castlehill, Royal Mile, Edinburgh.

For more information on The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant, visit www.contini.com/scottish-cafe-and-restaurant