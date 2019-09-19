Swadish brings forward launch of its new menu

A flurry of five-star reviews from fish-lovers and vegans has prompted a Scots restaurant to bring forward the launch of a mouth-watering new menu.

The new menu at Swadish, Glasgow’s first fresh fish and vegan-focused Indian restaurant, features a selection of its most popular dishes, together with some surprising and exciting new additions.

It showcases Swadish’s innovative blend of traditional authentic Indian cooking methodologies with premium quality seasonal Scottish produce and ingredients to offer a uniquely modern cuisine to suit the contemporary, sophisticated palate.

It might only have opened this summer but, as a number of rave reviews from diners sprouting across various media platforms will testify, Swadish (its name is a play on the Indian word ‘Swad’ (delicious) to mean ‘delicious dish’) has already carved out a place for itself in Glasgow’s cut-throat dining scene.

Located in a former fire station in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City, Swadish is owned and operated by husband and wife team Ajay and Jas Kumar (daughter of renowned ‘Curry King’ Charan Gill MBE).

Chef Ajay said: ‘The novel concept of launching an Indian restaurant specialising in fresh fish and vegan dishes has long been an ambition of ours and Jas and I have been overwhelmed by the remarkable response from diners!’

Jas added: ‘As a new concept, there was a degree of experimentation involved in our opening menus and we are now delighted to present our new menus featuring a range of dishes assembled in response to the tremendous feedback received from diners.’

Feature dishes on the menu include: whole tandoori seabass; banana leaf sea bream; monkfish curry and many more.

As the only Indian restaurant to specialise in fish, all Swadish’s fish is sourced daily from the local market. And, as a vegan herself, proprietor Jas presents her own favourite dishes on an extensive vegan menu – another first for an Indian restaurant in Glasgow.

In addition, Swadish’s meat, poultry and game recipes are exclusive and full of flavour. All Kumar’s sauces, marinades and masalas are made in his kitchen from the freshest and finest ingredients.

For more details visit www.swadish.co.uk