Hear from three Scots explorers who braved the cold

Three of Scotland’s top explorers will share the same stage for the first time later this month in Glasgow.

Intrepid trio Craig Mathieson, Richard Smith and Mollie Hughes will share personal insights into the physical and mental challenges of expeditions to the likes of Eastern Greenland and Antarctica, Mount Everest and high Arctic Canada.

The Life on the Ice event, on the evening of Wednesday 25 September at Tiso Glasgow Outdoor Experience, will include a live Q&A with the audience. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Polar Academy, a charity that uses exploration to transform the lives of school-aged teenagers affected by mental health issues.

Scotland’s greatest polar explorer, Craig Mathieson, has successfully undertaken expeditions to both the North and South Pole. He founded The Polar Academy in 2013, regarded as the toughest youth training programme in Europe.

Every year participants selected from a Scottish secondary school rigorously train for 9-months before undertaking a self-supported 100km, 10-day expedition in Eastern Greenland. Craig is also a Tiso Ambassador.

In May this year, former Royal Marine Richard Smith successfully retraced the arduous 400-mile journey in the Arctic tundra of 19th century Scottish explorer, Dr John Rae. It was the first time in over 160 years that the daunting route had been retraced, paying homage to the Orcadian born surgeon, surveyor and explorer who discovered the ‘missing link’ in the navigable North-West Passage and the grisly fate of the Franklin expedition.

Edinburgh-based Mollie Hughes is the youngest woman in the world to have successfully climbed Mount Everest from both sides. This winter, she is aiming to become the youngest woman in the world to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole. She is also a guide with The Polar Academy.

Tickets for the event are available on EventBrite at £5 with profits supporting the work of The Polar Academy. The evening will open with a special preview of a forthcoming documentary about The Polar Academy to be screened on BBC Scotland this autumn.

Chris Tiso, CEO of Tiso Group the outdoor adventure retail specialist and a founding supporter of The Polar Academy, commented: ‘The Life on the Ice event is a rare opportunity for the audience to hear first-hand accounts from three extraordinary individuals about the mental fortitude, physical courage, planning and specialist equipment required to successfully undertake expeditions in some of the world’s most spectacular yet unforgiving locations.

‘Tiso Glasgow Outdoor Experience is very proud to be hosting what promises to be a fantastic evening of adventure and helping to raise further funds for The Polar Academy.’

Date: Wednesday 25 September.

Time: 7pm-830pm (doors open 630pm)

Location: Tiso Glasgow Outdoor Experience, 50 Couper Place, Glasgow, G4 0DL.

Life on the Ice ticket booking is via EventBrite.