Small plates will feed the biggest of appetites

Small plates are big news in the Scottish restaurant industry and Glasgow restaurant The Dhabba has created its own appetising version.

The Candleriggs restaurant’s new tapas style menu is called Laghu Kund meaning ‘Small Bowl’ and is available alongside nut free and gluten free dishes at the restaurant.

The menu gives more choice for groups of diners who want to sample a whole load of dishes or curious individuals who want to try out more than one dish.

Owner Navdeep Basi said: ‘Small plate menus offer a greater choice for customers and can lead to a more communal dining experience too. You can order one of two dishes with a drink or go all out with five or six bowls for full on dining.

‘Everything on our menu is cooked freshly to order and we wanted people to be able to try some new dishes as well as old favourites. We had fun making a little promo video to go along with it although obviously our small bowls are a bit larger than the ones we made for the video.’

On the new Laghu Kund menu you can try anything from Street Food dishes like Koliwada Jheenga with crispy king prawns, Hariyali Mokal with basil and lemon chicken and Dahi Bhalla lentil dumplings to Seafood like Rasedar Macchli Seabass fillet and Ajwaini Macchli Scottish monkfish.

The restaurant also has a whole lamb section with delights like Laal Maas including red chillis, onions and poppy seeds and Paneer, Chicken and Vegetarian sections to the menu.

Diners can then choose accompanying breads, rice, salads and pickles to complement their dishes.

Bowls range in price from £3.45 to £9.95 and Dhabba’s kitchen is nut free with some gluten free options too.