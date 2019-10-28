Restaurant takes awkwardness out of first dates

Scottish restaurant is helping to remove the awkwardness from first dates by implementing a 21st century ‘split bill’ arrangement.

Blackwood’s Bar and Grill, part of boutique hotel Nira Caledonia, in Edinburgh, is taking the pressure off couples on first dates by automatically handing them half of the bill each to avoid any awkward conversations about who’s paying for what.

The team at Blackwood’s believe it’s a forward-thinking move to help blossoming relationships get off to the best possible start.

Garry Harding, restaurant manager at Blackwood’s, said: ‘When the bill arrives, it can cause some uncomfortable conversations between two people and we’ve made it our business to help get rid of that awkwardness.

‘Our setting here at Nira Caledonia is very romantic and the menu at Blackwood’s really lends itself to sharing so it just makes sense.

‘We like to do things differently and there’s no other restaurant in the city offering anything like this.

‘Likewise, it won’t be forced upon couples – we won’t be making any assumptions about whether it’s the first date or not! Guests need only mention it whilst making the booking either over the phone or online via the website.’

Located on Gloucester Place in Edinburgh’s New Town, the restaurant boasts a menu full of fresh, organic and locally-sourced produce as well as dishes ideal for sharing.

The restaurant prides itself on the quality and seasonality of the menu as well as its specialist Josper grill – a charcoal, open flame grill which cooks at an ultra-high temperature to retain the natural flavour and moisture of the meat.

The house speciality is the chateaubriand for two, sourced from Shaws Fine Meats, which is served with hand cut chips, vine-roasted cherry tomatoes, sautéed wild mushrooms, a bearnaise and red wine reduction.

Diners can also enjoy Loch Fyne oysters as well as a hand-selected seafood platter or an East Coast Cured platter of Scottish charcuterie.

Garry added: ‘We encourage a shared dining experience at Blackwood’s and choose only the highest quality suppliers in our local area.

‘We attract many visitors who are looking for something a bit special but there is certainly a dish to suit every taste.’

To book a table at Blackwood’s, visit https://www.niracaledonia.com/blackwoods-bar-grill/