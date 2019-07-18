Restaurant brews up a unique dining experience

Renowned Edinburgh restaurant, Fhior has announced a unique dining experience in collaboration with the author of The Beer Kitchen, Melissa Cole next weekend.

Taking place on Sunday 28 July, Melissa Cole is an award-winning writer and is widely acknowledged as one of the UK’s leading beer and food experts.

Highly-regarded for her insightful and engaging writing style and sense of humour, Melissa has an innate ability to translate complicated beer jargon into words that everyone can understand and enjoy. Melissa’s devotion to beer extends beyond writing, including judging beer competitions all over the world and creating beers with highly respected brewers.

The Beer Kitchen is the ultimate guide to matching beer with food and explains ‘the art and science of cooking and pairing with beer’. The title details advice on beer-types and flavour notes to help pair beer with different food groups as well as a guide to tools, equipment and store cupboard essentials to enhance any home cooks’ repertoire.

The book also covers a range of recipes including dips, flatbreads, pickles, roasts, pies and desserts.

The one-off lunch event at Fhior will see Scott cooking his favourite recipes from the book with his own unique twist. In true Fhior style, the dishes will showcase the very best Scottish seasonal ingredients to delight diners’ senses. The menu will include courses such as wheat-beer poached lobster, beer-brined porchetta and turbot with a creamy beer, samphire and cockle broth. Each of the dishes will be paired with a matching beer, specially chosen by Melissa.

Scott Smith of Fhior said: ‘I’m a huge fan of The Beer Kitchen and Melissa’s devotion to everything beer related. It’s brilliant to be able to work with others who are as passionate about great food and drink as we are at Fhior. It’s set to be a great evening and we’re going to have a lot of fun cooking dishes inspired by the recipes in the book with our own Scottish twist.’

Melissa added: ‘Having worked with Scott a few years ago at an event, I love how his carefully thought-out touch for food and flavour combinations resonates with my passion for the same, and he intuitively understands how the beer can be an added ingredient to enhance a dish.’

The four-course set lunch menu with paired beers is priced at £60 per person, with tables available from 12.30pm. Bookings for the event must be made in advance and can be secured online at https://fhior.com/. Fhior is located at 36 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3SB. Dietary requirements cannot be catered for at this event.

Fhior, owned by acclaimed head chef Scott Smith and his wife Laura, opened in 2018 in Edinburgh’s New Town. The word, Fhior is derived from the Gaelic for ‘true’. This represents exactly what the restaurant offers – an ultra-seasonal and consistently innovative dining experience that showcases the essence of Scotland.

Since opening, Fhior has been recognised with a string of award wins including taking the title of Restaurant of the Year at the Edinburgh Restaurants Awards in May.

To find out more about Melissa Cole and The Beer Kitchen, visit http://www.letmetellyouaboutbeer.co.uk.