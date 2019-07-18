Ceilidh events will help connect Scots with nature

Scotland’s National Nature Reserves are special places to visit at any time of the year.

However, this summer there is an extra attraction. Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) is excited to partner with Fèis Rois to provide live music performances amongst the incredible sights and sounds of our natural world.

Over the coming weeks, the Fèis’ Ceilidh Trail will visit seven of our NNRs to help support our ongoing work of connecting people and nature across Scotland.

These public events are part of a broad range of activities to encourage more visitors to the reserves and, in turn, explore what we can all do to give nature a helping hand.

Head of nature reserves, Stuart MacQuarrie, said: ‘We’re hugely looking forward to welcoming visitors to our NNRs for a celebration of nature and fantastic music. We all benefit from nature in many ways – and we all have a role to play in creating a nature-rich future in Scotland. It’s not just about conservation – enhancing our nature is also part of the solution to the climate emergency.

‘Increasingly, young people are inspirational drivers in the call to tackle the loss of our natural habitats and species. It is great that outstanding young musicians will be using their skills and talents to encourage more people to get involved in helping nature flourish.’

Fiona Dalgetty, chief executive of Fèis Rois said: ‘We are delighted to continue our partnership with SNH for a sixth year. There is a strong connection with the Gaelic language, our traditional music and the Scottish landscapes.

‘A number of the melodies our musicians play and the songs they sing reference the natural world. The Ceilidh Trail is an innovative cultural tourism project that enables visitors to hear high quality traditional music in unique locations across Scotland.’

The Ceilidh Trail’s NNR performances kick-off with a visit to Beinn Eighe on 23 July, before appearances at St Abb’s, Falls of Clyde, Knockan Crag, Forsinard, Cairnsmore of Fleet and Loch Fleet NNRs. These performances are free of charge and open to all.

Dates and times can be found of Fèis Rois’ website HERE.