Orcadian whisky dinner to celebrate Burns Night

A Glasgow restaurant has announced an Orcadian Burns Night Whisky Dinner in their multi-award-winning restaurant for Sunday, 26 January.

Kickstarting a schedule of events for 2020, seafood restaurant Gamba is continuing its 21st-anniversary celebrations by partnering with Highland Park for a Burns Night like no other.

Made with pride on Orkney, Highland Park is made today, just as it was in 1798, using five keystones of production. Their whisky is shaped by the wild climate and stormy seas of the Orkney Islands, making it the perfect partner for delicious Scottish seafood.

The evening will be hosted by Single Malt Whisky Ambassador Adam Devine, who will introduce expressions and drinks from the award-winning Highland Park single malt portfolio including the 12-year-old Viking Soul and the 18-year-old Viking Pride.

Matching each serve, Gamba chef-patron, Derek Marshall has created a spectacular Scottish menu. Dishes such as peated smoked salmon from the world-famous Marrbury Smokehouse, with fresh white crab, prawn and an indulgent whisky Marie Rose to beautifully roasted Shetland-caught hake with Isle of Mull scallops and Haggis, neeps and tatties with pancetta and shellfish cream.

Meanwhile dessert lovers will enjoy their Glasgow honey cheesecake, served with raspberries, fresh mint and their specially crafted whisky and oatmeal ice cream made with a sweet Highland Park 12-year-old.

Derek Marshall said: ‘Considered one of the greatest whiskies in the world, it’s a pleasure to partner Highland Park to continue our 21st-anniversary celebrations and of course toast Rabbie Burns.

‘It’s the perfect time of year for a whisky dinner and we can’t wait to host this exciting whisky and seafood event – our first of 2020.’

For further details, visit their website www.gamba.co.uk. The dinner costs £55pp (canapés, four courses, three cocktails, two drams, coffee and whisky tablet). Seating is 7pm for 7.30pm.