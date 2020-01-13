Garden design firm recognised in national awards

A Scots garden design and landscaping company, Papillon, has been shortlisted for four awards in this year’s Association of Professional Landscapers’ Awards.

Three projects in the north-east have been shortlisted across four categories, that include: a sensory garden at CLAN Cancer Support; a steading garden in Ellon and a large country garden in Hatton of Fintray.

The garden at CLAN was completed in 2018 and has been nominated in the category of Overall Design & Build. Working with Tinto Architecture, Papillon designed and constructed the garden.

The project included creating two interconnected seating areas to incorporate existing paths and a gazebo; one being a relaxing and tranquil outdoor reflective space and the other a larger area to seat over ten people. Both, fully accessible for residents and visitors to enjoy.

In Ellon, a revamped steading garden has been nominated for projects valued between £35 and £50k and Overall Design & Build.

This project involved transforming a traditional front and back garden – that felt disconnected, with utility spaces mixing with the garden and various levels – into a cohesive modern space.

This was done by simplifying the levels, using modern materials including Millboard composite decking and Core-ten screens, to create a new and bold shape in the garden.

The garden now has a larger feel with many more elements, including pathways, an arbor and a water feature.

The fourth nomination is for a garden in Hatton of Fintray in the category of Overall Design & Build, which recognises the extensive amount of conceptual and design work behind converting a large country garden into a flowing oasis of curving paths and patios which start in the front and curve around the sides and back garden.

Also included is the installation of a Hartley-Botanic Victorian greenhouse, many planting areas and a native meadow planted amongst existing heritage apple trees.

Director Angelique Robb of Papillon added: ‘The APL is striving to raise the landscape industry standards to the next level and these awards are part of that process. The finalist gardens were only chosen after an APL judge inspected them and had interviewed our team and each set of clients.

‘It’s evident that we could not have done this great work without our employees and sub-contractors, but especially without the trust of our clients.’

The UK-wide APL Awards promote members’ commitment to quality landscaping by rewarding their high standard work. Winners of the awards will be announced at the annual Awards Ceremony on Friday 13 March at The Brewery, London.

For more information about Papillon visit www.papillonlandscape.co.uk.