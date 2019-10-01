Netflix chef arrives at Dundee’s Italian Grill

Fresh from taking part in Netflix show The Final Table, Graham Campbell, who is Scotland’s youngest ever Michelin starred chef, has returned to Dundee to embrace his next challenge.

Having taken part in one of the world’s highest rated and most prestigious culinary shows, Graham is the new head chef of one of the most popular restaurants in Dundee, Italian Grill, just next to The Caird Hall in City Square.

He joins husband and wife restauranteurs, Jonathan and Martine Horne, in developing the bar and grill, which offers Italian cuisine with a strong Scottish twist, to a new level of excellence.

The couple developed what was an old council tax office into the 150 cover Italian Grill five years ago, becoming the first restaurant and bar in the City to have a contemporary open kitchen where diners could watch the chefs go about their work.

Making the very most of Graham’s calibre as one of the country’s top chefs, and his new celebrity status, having been the only Scottish, and one of only two British chefs, to appear on The Final Table, a two seater Chef’s Table has just been installed at the bar and grill, just in front of the open kitchen.

Diners can now join Graham and his brigade for a unique food and drink experience, as he chats to them, and cooks whatever they would like from his new menu, leaving them able to observe the bustling kitchen.

Along with revamping the menu to include new signature dishes such as Highland Venison with butternut squash, Pave of Cod, Pork Cheek, and Wild Halibut with Parsley Broth, Graham has introduced an exemplary seven course taster menu with matched wines.

His 2019 Festive menu has also been launched, and Italian Grill continues to offer its popular and informative Cocktail Masterclasses, which make an ideal group activity, and include a choice of snacks and meals to enhance the experience.

Owner Jonathan Horne said: ‘Graham joining us is a huge asset to our business at this time. Dundee has certainly become something of a dining hotspot. We are very well placed to capitalise on this, with our superb new head chef, new menu, and Chef’s Table all raring to go.’

Further details on Italian Grill can be found HERE.