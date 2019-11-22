Going the extra (Royal) Mile for Christmas

Edinburgh’s Royal Mile venue, The Hub has reopened its café after a refurbishment.

With a new set menu, refreshed layout and bright, stunning décor, the café is open for business from 9.30 am every morning (except Sunday) through December.

The team at The Hub has been busy removing walls, repainting and reorganising the café to create a new, welcoming and lively space, open from breakfast onwards and always serving fresh, local and seasonal food.

A highlight through December will be the set Christmas menu at £16.95 for two courses and £19.95 for three courses. The festive feast features choices from three starters, four main courses and three puddings, including options for vegetarian, vegan and gluten free eaters. Highlights include: kiln roasted smoked salmon, classic Christmas turkey roulade, caramelised red onion and caraway seed tart tatin and Christmas pudding, rich chocolate brownie or vanilla panna cotta.

Chef Denis Zominy has also simplified the a la carte menu, focusing on hot favourites including burgers, haggis neeps and tatties, beetroot falafel, sandwiches, soup and a range of gourmet cakes.

Café manager Anna Kincaid said: ‘The refurbishment has created a bright and exciting space at the entrance to our stunning building. Set right on the Royal Mile close to the Castle, the Café is in a great location for a work coffee, lunch with friends or to pick up a takeaway treat. We are so excited to present our new set menu, which puts us right at the heart of Edinburgh’s Christmas celebrations.’

During the Christmas period on the Castle of Light nights, the outdoor terrace hosts concession trucks: selling luxury hot chocolates, Bratwurst and mulled wine and cider. Dates are: 22 -24 November, 1, 2, 5-8, 12- 15, 19 -22 December.

For more information, visit www.thehub-edinburgh.com