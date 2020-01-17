Flexitarian menu offering every diet option launches

Vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians and omnivores can enjoy stress-free dining together with the launch of Edinburgh’s first fully flexitarian menu by Otro restaurant.

To coincide with Veganuary, the award-winning Edinburgh restaurant has crafted a carefully-selected menu with eighteen new seasonal dishes to suit the widest range of dietary requirements.

Otro’s Flexitarian À La Carte menu combines a variety of veggie and vegan, fish and meat options across starters, mains and desserts to allow diners to mix and match and create their perfect meal.

Maciej Szymik, executive chef at Otro at Coates Crescent in the city’s West End, said: ‘We wanted to create a fully-inclusive menu that is well balanced and caters to everyone and anyone, using the best seasonal and local produce available.

‘It means a table of four with each having different food preferences can come to Otro – and all be separately catered for in their own way.

‘So many people look to make some positive changes in January, whether that’s eating less meat and more vegetables or taking steps to become more sustainable.

‘We are also – like everyone – aware of the explosion in interest in veganism.

‘We want to be supportive and open to these lifestyle choices so that no customer feels restricted in terms of their options.

‘“We can’t wait to showcase our new menu to our diners.’

Vegetarians and vegans can enjoy flavoursome coconut and sweet potato soup, pulled king oyster mushroom tacos and roasted pumpkin with warm fregola pasta and date salad. These are just three of the six delicious new vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Customers favouring fish can opt for hand-dived Orkney scallops, traditional fish and chips, and whole baked sea bass with orange and rosemary butter, pickled fennel and blood orange salad.

Those opting for meat options can look forward to Nduja sausage with creamy burrata, aubergine and mint, and a mouth-watering 10oz 35 days dry-aged ribeye steak accompanied by peppercorn sauce and a green salad.

Decadent desserts are also on the menu with a dark chocolate cremeux with honeycomb and salted caramel ice cream, and passion fruit and mango Eton mess making up two of the seven different dessert dishes.

Developed to perfectly compliment the customer’s choice, four new alcoholic drinks are now available, including a Goslings Black Seal Dark and Stormy cocktail topped with lime juice and Fever-Tree ginger beer.

The extensive menu is available now, served all day Monday to Sunday.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End, Otro is a stylish restaurant which offers a vast array of classic brasserie-style dishes with a contemporary edge.

To find out more about Otro’s new flexitarian menu as well as its private dining options, visit https://www.otrorestaurant.co.uk/a-la-carte-menu