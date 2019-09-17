Chef Nico bringing a taste of New York to Six

The latest menu from Six by Nico will have diners dreaming of bright lights, Broadway, and doughnuts.

From street food trucks to late-night hot dog stands, family-run pizzerias and fine-dining food experiences, it goes without saying that New York City’s food scene is one of the best in the world.

The city is in constant evolution and adds new cuisines to its ever-expanding palate. New York city is a culinary destination that changes seemingly by the day with a sense of discovery built into its flavour. Manhattan alone holds a plethora of ever-changing, mouth-watering food alternatives that offer new twists on old favourites. Bagels, pizzas, cronuts and cupcakes: there’s no better way to learn about the city’s multi-cultural heritage than through your tastebuds.

For a big bite of the Big Apple, guests at Six by Nico restaurants are invited to enjoy the best modern eating of Downtown to the food truck mayhem of Midtown as Chef Nico Simeone and his team introduce ‘New York’ as the latest theme available at his evolving concept restaurant.

From Tuesday 1 October – Sunday 10 November, guests dining at Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast and Manchester will enjoy a melting pot of flavour and experimentation unlike anywhere else.

‘New York City’ six course tasting menu includes Beef Burger Doughnuts – Tomato ketchup / Swiss cheese / American Mustard; Eggs Benedict – Smoked Ham Hough Terrine / Brown Butter Hollandaise / Quail Egg; The NY FallL – Partridge Roulade / Mushroom Duxelle / Parsley Emulsion / Truffle; Clam and Cod Chowder – Barbecue Leeks / Lemon Gel / Roasted Corn; Flatiron Building – Smoked Flat Iron Steak / Jerusalem Artichoke / Lovage Emulsion / Brisket Croquette and finishing with a show stopping ‘The Big Apple’ – New York Cheesecake / Apple Compote / Roasted Hazelnuts.

Chef Nico said: ‘Encapsulating various elements of the city’s enchanting charm, from its glistening skylines to the decadence of Broadway, our upcoming menu aims to transport guest’s taste buds to the city that never sleeps. Our team have created a tasting menu that will see our guests munch through Manhattan, one bite at a time.’

Diners can book a table now for New York. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday on Hanover Street in Edinburgh, Finnieston in Glasgow, Waring Street in Belfast and Spring Gardens in Manchester with each six-course tasting menu available from noon to night.

The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as ‘New York’ inspired snack side.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit: https://www.sixbynico.co.uk