Celebrating the Mod with food and drink

The biggest Gaelic festival in the world returns to Glasgow this week for the first time since 1990 for Mòd Ghlaschu – a nine day festival filled with music, dance, arts, and sport.

Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail (The Royal National Mòd) celebrates it opening ceremony today in Glasgow City Centre followed by a host of family activities, competitions and concerts held at venues across the city.

In celebration of Scotland’s premier Gaelic festival, The Hebridean Scottish gastropub on Great Western Road are preparing to say ‘Fàilte’ to hundreds of Gaels and offer island flair throughout the week as well as serving up a menu that champions the best of the Hebrides rich and fruitful produce.

The gastropub have also created two new cocktails ‘The Lovat’ – Cucumber, Mint & Basil Gin, Elderflower Tonic and a ‘Tullibardine’- Whisky, Fennel & Honey, in honour of the Mod festivals prestigious choral choir competition.

The Hebridean is located just a stones through away from the ‘teuchter triangle’- the social centre of island life in Glasgow’s West End. Traditional music attracts hordes of Highlanders, islanders and tourists to the area and The Hebridean will enhance the experience of Mòd Ghlaschu revellers with live traditional music sessions in the restaurant and bar throughout the nine days.

Glasgow’s West End has for decades been synonymous with Gaeldom – a reminder of the thousands of islanders who flocked to the West End in search of new opportunities. From Charles MacLeod Stornoway Black Pudding and Uig Lodge Smoked Salmon, Isle of Harris Gin to Harris Tweed interiors and Hebridean Wildfood Seaweed to fresh shellfish caught from the Sound of Harris waters – the enchanting spirit of the Hebrides is found ubiquitously throughout The Hebridean’s interiors, food and drinks menu.

Executive development chef, Andy Temple said: ‘The Hebridean is neighbourhood gastropub that offers an honest approach to cooking with Hebridean produce at its heart. Our restaurant is steeped in the values of the Hebrides – where good food has always been part of an islanders story and our team are proud to support the Gaelic language, culture and community as they visit Glasgow this week for the Mod.’

Dishes on the menu include Uig Lodge Smoked Salmon – Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Stags Seaweed Water Biscuit; Gigha Oysters; Scoth Lamb Rump – Vegetables, Gnocchi , Fresh Sheep’s Curd; The Hebridean Fish Pie – Isle of Harris Seaweed Butter Sauce, Eggs, Leeks; Fearann Eilean Larmain Venison Haunch Wellington – Crushed Jerusalem Artichoke, Tobermory Gin & Juniper Jus; Curried Scrabster Cod – Caramelised Cauliflower, Onion Bhaji, Lentil Dhal, Cucumber & Dill Dressing and Isle of Mull Mussells – White Wine, Garlic & Cream.

A full events programme at The Hebridean Scottish gastropub between Friday 11 October – Friday 18 October 2019 can be found below:

Thursday 10 October and Friday 11 October: Let the ‘Ceilidh’ begin – The Hebridean’s popular ‘Live Trad Sessions’ will kick-off Glasgow Mod Festival 2019 celebrations into the wee hours…

Sunday 13 October: It’s National Yorkshire Pudding Day – Gather together over a Sunday roast dinner with plenty of Yorkshire Puddings to go around!

Monday 14 – Wednesday 16 October: Try delicious new dishes inspired by The Hebridean team’s recent trip to the Isle of Mull.

Thursday 17 October, 7pm- late: Join Ross, Nicky & friends – ‘Live Trad Sessions’ are the perfect way to have some good craic with friends, fellow competitors and catch up with Glasgow Gaels at the perfect, cosy setting in Glasgow’s West End.

Friday 18 October: The Final ‘Wee’ Fling – From 9pm- late. The very best of ‘Live Trad Sessions’ in the The Hebridean to help you enjoy some good craic along with a wee dram or two to finish off an amazing Royal National Mòd Festival.

The Hebridean Scottish gastropub is located at 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow. Opening hours are Tuesday – Sunday noon-1am.

Book for Ghlaschu Mòd 2019: bit.ly/HebrideanBook